CHICAGO — Three people are in critical condition after a crash Wednesday evening in Garfield Park.

The crash happened near North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were taken to Stroger Hospital and one person was taken to Mt. Sinani Hospital.

They are all believed to be men, the fire department said.

Video from Skycam 9 shows a large tree that appears to have been knocked over during the crash.

Additional details haven’t been released yet.