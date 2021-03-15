3 hurt in drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO – A woman is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting Monday on the city’s West Side, according to police. Two men were also injured.

Authorities say the triple shooting occurred when a black Jeep fired shots in the 5500 block of W. Rice in West Austin, striking three people just before 11 a.m. The victims then drove themselves to the 15th District Police office for assistance.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two men, ages 51 and 50, suffered gunshot wounds and were also taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.