3 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-290 near Western

CHICAGO — A multivehicle wreck resulted in an Amazon truck catching fire, sending three people to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The extent of those injuries and the age and gender of the victims were not disclosed by Chicago paramedics.

Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Eisenhower Expressway near Western.

Per Chicago fire, three people were taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Traffic was halted for a short duration of time. Lanes have since reopened.

