3 hospitalized after Englewood fire Monday night

CHICAGO — Three people suffered serious injuries in an Englewood residential fire Monday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Peoria on the report of a residential fire.

Chicago fire said three people were trapped in the home. The man who called 911 heard screams and said they were unable to get out due to burglar bars on the windows.

“They were trapped because of the gates on the windows,” he said.

A 66-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were rescued and another victim jumped. Fire said their conditions range from serious to critical.