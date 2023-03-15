CHICAGO — Chicago Animal Care and Control is looking for the owner of three goats after they were found as strays.

On Tuesday evening, the agency posted on Facebook that one of their officers had “quite the day.”

Three stray goats were brought in. CACC did not say where they were located, but the goats seem to be enjoying their stay.

Courtesy CACC

“As much fun as they seem to be having, we are pretty sure they just want to go back home,” they wrote on Facebook.

The agency, located at 2741 S. Western Ave., is asking the owner to call them at 312-747-1406.