CHICAGO — Three firefighters have been hospitalized following a mayday call during a house fire on the Northwest side.

According to Chicago Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Friday.

According to the CFD, one firefighter is reportedly in critical condition and two others in fair condition.

No further information has been made available at this time.

