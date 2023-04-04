CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter has died after a house fire on the city’s South Side, officials announced Tuesday. Two other firefighters were injured.

The fire started inside a two-and-a-half story home at 120th and Wallace in West Pullman around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials believe the fire started in the attic of the home, then eventually spread to its two neighboring buildings.

One of the firefighters was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. Fire officials have identified him as 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt.

Official said it appears Pelt went down as crews were being ordered out of the building. The firefighter’s lieutenant pulled him from the home and life saving measures were performed in attempt to save his life.

Two other firefighters are in stable condition, according to the department.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.