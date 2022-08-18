CHICAGO — Three firefighters were hurt and more than two dozen people are displaced after a fire tore through two buildings in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Wednesday on 45th Street and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were transported to area hospitals: one for back pain, another hurt their knee and the third was treated for exertion.

Over 25 people were displaced due to the fire.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) tweeted the fire was in retaliation from a homicide earlier in the evening, several blocks away at 48th and Wolcott.

“Five hours later and retaliation ensues,” Lopez said.

Chicago police have not confirmed that information. The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.