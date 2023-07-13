Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — The three finalists to be the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department have been announced.

They are Shon Barens, Angel Novalez and Larry Snelling.

Barens is the chief of the Madison Wisconsin Police Department. Both Novalez and Snelling are already with CPD.

Novalez is the department’s chief of constitutional policing and reform and Snelling is the department’s chief of counterterrorism.

The three finalists were selected and announced Thursday by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

“These are three stellar candidates, three exceptional candidates,” CCPSA President Anthony Driver said, “three candidates that we released a report today that detailed our process that knocked every question out of the park. Questions directly from the community. Questions from sworn rank and file police officers.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will now have 30 days to select his pick.

From there, that person will go before the Police and Fire Committee before going in front of the full city council.

In a statement, Johnson called the announcement an important milestone in the search for the city’s police superintendent.

“I want to express my gratitude to all those that applied, and commend the CCPSA for its dedicated work throughout this selection process,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am confident that Chicago’s next superintendent will inspire trust, foster collaboration, and lead with integrity.”

Shortly after former Superintendent David Brown resigned in March, the commission started a nationwide search for the department’s next leader.

It’s the first time in the city’s history a group of civilians is leading the nationwide search for the city’s top cop.

The commission initially received 54 applications. From there, 13 candidates were interviewed.

In June, those 13 applicants were reduced to six semi-finalists.

29th Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro, who is the chair of the city council’s committee for police and fire, said he’s hopeful the next superintendent is someone with a strong understanding of the department and the city as a whole.

“I’m not opposed to outside leadership,” Taliaferro said. “I would rather under these circumstances that we’re in today see someone from the inside.”

Brian Hopkins, the 2nd ward alderman, agrees.

“The mayor has indicated a strong preference and I agree with him by the way that the next superintendent should come from the ranks of the Chicago Police Department,” Hopkins said. “Just again the challenges we face right now, building morale, you can’t bring in an outsider and expect you’re going to build morale.”

Who are the 3 finalists for Chicago Police Department superintendent?

In a press release announcing the three finalists, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability released the following bios on each candidate.

Shone Barnes

Chief Shon Barnes has been a police officer and police executive for 23 years. Currently, he

serves as the Chief of Police in Madison, Wisconsin. He is a highly regarded leader recognized

for his expertise in crime reduction, community-based and problem-oriented policing strategies,

and community-police relations. He was the Deputy Chief of Police in Salisbury, North Carolina

from 2017 to 2020 and Captain of the Greensboro, North Carolina Police Department, where he

began his career as a patrol officer in 2000. He also served as the Director of Training and

Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) in Chicago. He

was honored as a National Institute of Justice, LEADS scholar, for using innovative technology to

reduce crime. He is also a University of Chicago Police Leadership Academy Committee member.

Chief Barnes is an accomplished academic with a Ph.D in Leadership Studies, specializing in

Community and Civic Engagement, Strategic Planning, Police Disparities, and Organizational

Change. His dissertation examined racial disparities and profiling in police traffic stops. He

earned his PhD Magna Cum Laude from North Carolina A&T University and a Masters in Science,

in Criminal Justice, from the University of Cincinnati.

Angel Novalez

Chief Angel Novalez is a 23-year member of the Chicago Police Department. He currently serves

as the Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform. He is responsible for leading the Department’s

policy, training, and reform strategy, and leading the efforts to bring the Department further into

compliance with the Consent Decree. As Deputy Chief of Community Policing from 2021 until

2022, he oversaw the Department’s community policing efforts, youth engagement, the

Neighborhood Policing Initiative (NPI) Program, and the expansion of CPD’s Civil Rights Unit. He

was also responsible for fulfilling community policing related Consent Decree requirements. He

previously served as Commander of the Office of Community Policing from 2020 until 2021, a

Lieutenant in Area 4 in 2020, a Sergeant in the 5th District, and a police officer in various

neighborhoods. He has also served as the commanding officer of the Procedural Justice Training

Program at the Education and Training Division. Chief Novalez has testified before the U.S Senate Judiciary Committee about the impact of gun violence on Chicago communities and officers in law enforcement. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in public safety management from Calumet College of St. Joseph, and is currently a candidate for an MBA from St. Xavier University.

Larry Snelling

Chief Larry Snelling is a 28-year member of the Chicago Police Department. Currently, he serves

as the Chief of Counterterrorism for the Chicago Police Department and oversees 1,200

Department members assigned to multiple divisions including Criminal Networks, Airport

Operations, and the Public Transportation Section. Chief Snelling served as the Deputy Chief Area 2 from 2020 until 2022, Commander of the 7th District in 2020, Lieutenant of the 7th District from 2019 until 2020, Sergeant of Training from 2011 until 2019, Sergeant of Patrol of the 22nd District from 2010 until 2011, and as an instructor in the training academy from 2001 until 2010. He redesigned the Department’s current use of force training model around national best practices and constitutional policing, and he has testified as an expert in federal use of force

cases. Chief Snelling was a lead trainer for field force training for the 2012 Chicago NATO

Summit. He received his BA from DePaul University and is currently a candidate for a Masters of Ethical Leadership from the University of Chicago.