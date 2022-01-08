3 family members taken into custody, charged after death of missing 6-year-old: police

GARY, Ind. — Three family members believed to be responsible for the death of a 6-year-old who was reported missing have been taken into custody, according to North Chicago police.

Police said 6-year-old Damari Perry was found dead near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Lake County, Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office announced the boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie M. Perry has been charged with first-degree murder, obstructing of justice and concealment of a homicide death.

Damari’s brother, 20-year-old Jeremiah R. Perry has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s also faces a charge in connection to his homicide and is in custody. All three individuals are due in court Sunday.

Damari was reported missing and was last seen at an apartment party in Skokie Tuesday evening. Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to the party by a woman known only as “Monique” and a man known as “Wacko” or “Chaos.”

Damari’s sister claims that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep. When she awoke approximately two hours later, Damari and “Wacko” were no longer at the apartment.

His sister was driven back to North Chicago by “Monique,” police said.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized.

All juvenile family members are now in the custody of DCFS, police said.