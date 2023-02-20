CHICAGO — Three died, including a baby girl, after six people were shot Sunday night on I-57.

Illinois State Police responded to calls of a shooting near 111th and Bishop Street northbound around 10:37 p.m.

A total of six people were shot and two males were pronounced dead at the scene. Another died at the hospital. One of the victims has been identified as 1-year-old A-Mara Hall, the medical examiner’s office said.

At this time, it’s unknown if Hall died at the scene or at the hospital. CPD said in addition to Hall, two other children were shot and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Another victim that was transported is a 19-year-old woman. Her condition is also unclear.

I-57 reopened just after 4:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours between 127th and 111th.