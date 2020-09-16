3 dead after house fire in northern Illinois town

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in Orangeville was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

WREX-TV reports first responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Orangeville is a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line,