CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after three people were found unresponsive in an Edgewater building Friday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

Firefighters initially responded to the senior living facility in the 5800 block of North Broadway around 7 a.m. As a precaution, a Level 1 hazmat situation was declared, but no carbon monoxide was detected, and officials said no other residents were in danger.

Investigators were on site for several hours at the Judge Fisher Apartments, a 195-unit high-rise Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) building. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women, ages 46 and 70, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they later died.

“We are all in shock,” Linda Robles, a resident in the building, said.

Robles has lived in the Judge Fisher Apartments for 30 years and is an ambassador in the building. She said she had just finished well-being checks on her assigned floors when she heard the news.

“I went to the 12th floor where the problem was. The police were up there. I tried to check on other tenants that live up there,” Robles said. “I was worried when I heard that three persons died because you never think the best; you think the worst.”

Robles said she has learned more about the situation, and while she does not know how they died, she said she does not have any reason to believe her safety or the safety of other residents, is at risk.

Friday afternoon, the CHA shared a statement with WGN TV News:

“CHA is saddened to hear of this unfortunate incident and extends its deepest sympathies to the families. We are cooperating with the Chicago Police and Fire departments as they conduct their investigations. There is no danger to any other residents of the building.” Chicago Housing Authority

Robles called the 70-year-old a “very nice lady” and added that she was told the other two people who died were the woman’s guests.

“I was surprised when I heard that she passed because I was like ‘What?’ You know, I saw her, I think it was yesterday or the day before. She was okay. She was doing good,” Robles said.

Family members of those living at the Judge Fisher apartments said they are shocked by the situation.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” the daughter of a resident, who asked not to be identified, said.

“I was really afraid. I was like, ‘Let me call my mom.’ When I heard her voice, I was like, okay, but we still lost three people,” the resident’s daughter said.

Chicago police say Area 3 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved or their cause of death.