3 dead, 7 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Thursday night

CHICAGO — Three people are dead and seven others wounded in gun violence in Chicago since 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Around 11:15 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, a man was inside his home on 75th and Chappel when he was shot in the arm and chest. Police sources say the shots appear to have come from the back of the home. The victim’s name has not been released.

About an hour later in the South Chicago neighborhood, a man was found shot on the sidewalk on 88th and Burley. The medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

The third homicide happened in an alley near 108th Place and Morgan in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

No one is in custody in any of these shootings.