CHICAGO — Seven people were injured, three critically, Sunday after a driver crashed into a bus shelter during a crash with another car, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near West 16th Street and South Kedzie Avenue.

Two cars got into a crash and one car went through the bus shelter, according to the fire department.

Three people, including a CTA employee, were critically injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Four other people were injured and refused treatment at the scene.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.