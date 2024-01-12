CHICAGO — Students and faculty at three Chicago Public Schools are without power Friday amid an ongoing winter snowstorm.

The principal at Wildwood Elementary School, located at 6950 North Hiawatha Avenue, sent out a letter Friday morning saying the building had no electricity, telephone service or Wi-Fi.

According to the letter, the building was still warm and has running water, and is also using backup power for some lighting.

Meanwhile, ComEd is reporting the outage in the area will be long-lasting. If the situation deteriorates, the school said it will relocate students to alternative CPS facilities.

Two other CPS schools, Mahalia Jackson Elementary and Eberhart Elementary School, are also reporting power outages as of Friday morning.

CPS has canceled all after school activities for Friday and Saturday.