3 CPD officers injured in overnight Austin crash

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers were injured in an overnight crash in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Police said three officers in an unmarked vehicle were traveling northbound in the 1200 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 12:33 a.m. when an unknown black sedan traveling westbound on Division Street disregarded a red light and struck the side of the police vehicle, causing the vehicle to skid and go through a fence.

Police said the officers did not have their emergency equipment activated.

The officers were transported to an area hospital for observation and are all listed in good condition.

The offending vehicle fled from the scene and has not been located. The incident is under investigation.