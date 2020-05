CHICAGO — New guidelines released by the City of Chicago Tuesday show what life will be like (and what precautions businesses will be required to take) when the city moves on the next phase of reopening in the coming weeks.

Restrictions put in place by the State of Illinois to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are set to relax slightly starting May 29, but the "Restore Illinois" plan allows local leaders to set their own timelines for moving on the next phase of reopening.