CHICAGO — A woman and three children were critically injured in a fire on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire broke out just around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman, 2-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl and boy all suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information has been provided.