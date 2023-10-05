NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Three Chicago women are charged with shoplifting from two Ulta Beauty stores in the Naperville area, police announced Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, area police officers conducted surveillance on two Ulta Beauty stores in Naperville after learning that a group in a black Mercedes had allegedly committed retail thefts at two nearby stores.

According to police, Naperville detectives observed the three women exit the vehicle and enter the store in the 2700 block of Aurora Avenue. A short time later, police noticed the group leaving the store with two baskets of allegedly stolen merchandise.

The three women — 20-year-old Jayla M. Alston, 19-year-old Skylar L. Escoe and 19-year-old Darielle Wrice — were arrested shortly thereafter and each charged with two counts of felony retail theft and one count of felony burglary.

Wrice is also charged with attempted criminal damage to government property and driving without a valid license/permit after the Mercedes struck a Naperville police vehicle.

All three are free on pre-trial release.

Additional charges are pending.