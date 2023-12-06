CHICAGO — Three Chicago aldermen are calling for the immediate resignation of the leaders responsible for the failed Brighton Park migrant camp site.

In a letter sent to Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) demanded the resignations of Garien Gatewood, Beatriz Ponce de Leon, Lori Lypson, Alyxandra Goodwin, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Maura McCauley and Matthew Richards.

The letter comes a day after the governor’s office announced the state would not proceed with the migrant base camp at the 38th Street and California Avenue site. The decision was made after review by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).

The site could have housed up to 2,000 migrants. The migrant camp was going to be funded by the state, but run by the city.

The full letter to the mayor reads:

Mayor Johnson: The City of Chicago needs individuals who are serious, deliberative and collaborative in addressing the ongoing migrant asylum-seeker crisis that began in August 2022 and continues to this day. Members of the City Council, philanthropic community, and every day Chicagoans want efforts that are respectful of their taxpayer dollars being spent by your administration to address this humanitarian crisis. What we have seen in Brighton Park, however, does not show members of your administration as being either serious, deliberative or collaborative in addressing this issue. Taxpayer funds are now wasted after a failed attempt to build on highly cancerous soil, without permits, without true community engagement, without a plan that is respectful to those whom so many performatively articulate sanctuary for in our city. Therefore, we demand the resignation of all involved in this process, including: Garien Gatewood

Beatriz Ponce de Leon

Lori Lypson

Alyxandra Goodwin

Cristina Pacione-Zayas

Maura McCauley

Matthew Richards Chicago taxpayers cannot afford the mistakes being made by these members of your team failing to meet this moment. We look forward to your swift response on this request. Ald. Beale, Ald. Lopez, Ald. Napolitano