CHICAGO — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago over the past two days, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street at approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang of Chicago.

Less than an hour later, a woman of an unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side Sunday morning.

Officials said a man of an unknown age was recovered from Lake Michigan shortly before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a death investigation is underway.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.