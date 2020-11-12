3-alarm fire breaks at high-rise in Chicago’s Loop

CHICAGO — Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at a high-rise in Chicago’s Loop Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at Jewelers Center at The Mallers Building, located at 5 S. Wabash. The fire was reported on the 10th floor of the 22-story building.

The blaze drew a massive emergency response of at least 15 fire engines.

One person was seen being removed from the building, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was struck around 5:45 a.m. Street closures are still in place at Madison and Wabash. CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to the closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.