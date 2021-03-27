28-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by car on South Side

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was standing in the middle of both lanes in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive just after 7:25 p.m. when she was struck by a grey Jeep traveling northbound.

The woman sustained swelling to the head along with abrasions and lacerations throughout the body, and was listed in critical condition before being transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.