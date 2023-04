CHICAGO — Authorities issued a missing person alert Tuesday after a woman was last seen in Hermosa.

Antoniette Mathis, 27, was last seen at around 11:45 a.m. March 30 in the 2100 block of North Kildare.

She is 5’5″, 140 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes. Mathis also has the word “Sagittarius” written on her right hand.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-746-6554.