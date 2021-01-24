27-year-old woman killed in South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a two-car traffic collision late Saturday night in Chicago’s Avalon Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said a blue Honda sedan occupied by three people was turning onto eastbound 83rd Street from southbound Stony Island Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when an Acura sedan traveling northbound on Stony Island Avenue struck the car.

The 27-year-old woman, a passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman respectively, were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

After the Acura sedan was struck, the driver kept driving and stopped in the 8100 block of South East End where the car caught fire. The driver fled on foot and has not been located. It is unknown how many people were inside the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.