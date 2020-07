CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was killed after a shooting in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was on the sidewalk on the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street around 3:20 p.m. Friday when he was approached by a car and someone inside fired shots.

The man was shot multiple times on his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.