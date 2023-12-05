CHICAGO — Toys galore were dropped off at Soldier Field Tuesday night as one of Chicago’s best mentoring charities drove home a selfless message during the holiday season.

The non-profit organization, 100 Black Men of Chicago, hosted their 25th annual Holiday Toy Drive and Party at the Chicago Bears’ home field.

As singing, dancing and eating plenty of great food commenced, high profile guests made their appearances and supported the cause.

Among them, Chicago police superintendent Larry Snelling and mayor Brandon Johnson, who passed on answering questions from the media.

Ryan Clark, co-chair of the toy drive for 100 Black men of Chicago, said the toy drive serves two primary functions — an outlet to selflessly spread Christmas joy around Chicago, while also spreading the word on the non-profit’s mission year-round.

“We are heavy on the mentoring side … We mentor young folks, walk and talk with them,” Clark said. “If they don’t see it, they don’t know they can be it. We show them what’s possible … People need mentors. Young folks need mentors, it’s very important.”

For more information on 100 Black Men of Chicago, visit their website online.