25th anniversary of Christmas in the Wards provides families with gifts, cheer

CHICAGO — The 25th anniversary of Christmas in the Wards took place on the South Side Tuesday evening.

Four families were selected to come pick out gifts at the Walmart in Pullman — including Latifah Hooper and her 8-year-old daughter Miracle.

“For her to get it means a lot to her right now,” Hooper said. “It feels really good to see a smile on her face.”

The event began 25 years ago in Englewood and has expanded city wide, donating more than $6 million in gifts since its inception.

‘Christmas in the wards’ had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so organizers are very excited to bring it back to life. Mayor Lightfoot was on hand Tuesday night.

“This event started with 30 families, 150 kids,” Huggins said. “Today, when you stop and think we are in 40 of 50 wards in the City of Chicago, that is truly amazing.”