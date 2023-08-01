CHICAGO — The oldest church in Cicero is asking for help after flooding from severe weather left thousands of dollars worth of damage behind.

Good Shepherd Church has been around for over 120 years. The church located on the 5900 block of West 28th Street in Cicero was hit by flooding following the weeks of severe weather last month.

Senior Pastor Israel Hernandez said he and others grabbed buckets to scoop out the water, but the damage had been done. Hernandez said the damage totaled nearly $25,000. An astronomical amount for a congregation comprised of about 30 people.

Good Shepherd Church has been known for hosting fundraisers throughout the year, from carwashes to walkathons to raising funds for their annual back to school event that supports over 100 families. Those supplies reportedly all damaged following the July severe weather.

Hernandez and Good Shepherd Church told the community they wouldn’t be able to host this year’s fair, but donations started rolling in and some backpacks will be distributed this Saturday.

The backpack giveaway will be in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Church. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5. It will be first come first serve.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Good Shepherd Church with their recovery. For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.