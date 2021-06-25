2,500 Cook County go on strike Friday

CHICAGO — Hundreds of Cook County nurses plan to return to work Friday after going on a one-day strike Thursday.

Related Content Thousands of Cook County workers plan to strike Friday

Now, 2500 more county workers could picket in a separate strike. Union employees say contract negotiations with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were cancelled Wednesday.

SEIU Local 73 represents custodians, technicians and administrative staff. They’ve been bargaining for months, saying they’re being paid too little and have unreasonable health premiums.

About 900 nurses across Cook County Health participated in Thursday’s strike. Their contract expired in November.