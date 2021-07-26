25-year-old man critically injured after crashing bicycle into CTA bus

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was critically injured after crashing his bicycle into a CTA bus on the city’s Near West Side Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was riding a bicycle northbound in the 900 block of South Racine Avenue at approximately 1:52 a.m. when he swerved into a CTA bus, striking the right rear tires.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his legs. The driver of the bus was not injured and the bus was unoccupied.