CHICAGO — Lurie Children’s Hospital announced Friday the hospital is receiving a $25 million donation.

Local philanthropists Kathleen and John Schreiber, whose wealth stems primarily from real estate investing, are the ones behind the donation. The gift will establish the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness as part of the hospital’s Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities.

The new center will focus on childhood development from birth to age five. According to a press release, it will accomplish this by “supporting programs that connect expectant parents to home visiting programs, doulas and care coordination. It includes initiatives that help ensure new parents have access to quality healthcare, social services, and the tools to keep their babies safe at home, in cars, and while they are sleeping.”

The release goes on to state additional programs will “focus on building children’s resiliency and social-emotional well-being, and on enhanced training for the early childhood workforce. Though many programs will benefit children throughout the Chicago area and beyond, the Schreiber Family Center will include a special focus on Chicago’s West Side. All programs will be rooted in community partnership and evaluation to develop an evidence-based foundation, enabling best practices to be shared across the country.”

