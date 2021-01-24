24-year-old man killed in South Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street just after 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning when a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back, lower back and legs.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

An adult man was taken to Area Two police headquarters for questioning in the incident.