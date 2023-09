CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded following a shooting in Lincoln Park late Monday Night.

At around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Wrightwood on the report of a person shot.

Chicago police said they found a 24-year-old man laying on the street yelling in pain. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the left leg and one to the right leg.

The man was transported to Masonic in critical condition.

No one is in custody.