24 shot, 2 fatally, in 24 hours in Chicago

CHICAGO — Twenty-four people have been shot in Chicago, two fatally, in the last 24 hours. Five people were shot in a single incident.

One of the latest incidents happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on 92nd Place near Langley in the Burnside neighborhood. Police say three men and two women were on a front porch when they were struck by bullets fired from a white vehicle.

A 22-year-old man died after being shot in the back. The other four were transported to various hospital in critical condition.

The shootings occurred just hours after CPD Supt. David Brown announced his new strategy to address gun violence on the city’s South and West sides.

The goal of his Community Safety Teams, or CST, is to build relationships with the residents they serve by engaging in peace marches, prayer circles, food drives and other community events.

CST will be responsible for policing crime, but that’s secondary to building with residents.

There was also the creation of the Critical Incident Response Team, which consists of 250 officers, focused on large-scale events and demonstrations across the city — as well as crime hotspots downtown.

These new teams were in place this past weekend when Supt. Brown described the progress as “tenuous.”

There were three murders and 51 shooting victims then, compared to the weekends prior when there were 12, 8 and 17 murders. The highest total dating back to the Fourth of July weekend.

The superintendent says he is working to addresses the department’s oversites.

“There wasn’t a big push to interact with the community in a positive way. So we’re trying to learn from our mistakes. We’re trying to put community policing first and foremost before we start enforcing,” Brown said.

Community leaders have often said fixing the Witness Protection Program in Chicago is a big piece of the puzzle.

Several area pastors plan to gather outside Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office around 10 a.m. Tuesday, to put pressure on the state’s attorney to strengthen that program.