WATCH: Police Supt. David Brown discusses CPD response to weekend protests

CHICAGO — Dozens of people face charges after weekend protests against the Chicago Police Department turned violent.

Police and protesters clashed in downtown Chicago Saturday evening, leaving 17 officers injured and 24 people arrested.

Activists are demanding an apology from police, while city officials say some in the crowd went to the demonstration intentionally trying to provoke the police.

A demonstration, calling for defunding of police, was held Saturday afternoon at Millennium Park, and was organized by groups including Good Kids Mad City, Increase The Peace, and March For Our Lives Chicago.

Things escalated between police and protesters at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.

Chicago police released surveillance video showing what they said sparked the confrontation, showing protesters taking out umbrellas and putting on ponchos.

The following video footage shows the initial incident that sparked yesterday's violence and arrests, as well as the aggravated battery against a CPD officer with a skateboard. More video will be released throughout the day as it is received. pic.twitter.com/oW7Z3oGKSZ — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

A one point, video shows a protester hitting an officer over the head with a skateboard several times. Authorities charged 25-year-old Jeremy Johnson with felony aggravated battery to an officer Sunday in connection with the incident.

Jeremey Johnson, 25, has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after repeatedly striking a #ChicagoPolice officer in the head with a skateboard at yesterday’s downtown protest. https://t.co/OChnGsGmBd pic.twitter.com/CF4Y6gtCpO — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

Police said 24-year-old Nicoline Arlet was also charged with a felony count of theft for allegedly taking the body-worn camera from an officer, and 18-year-old Elena Chamorro was charged with one felony count of battery of a police officer.

Arlet was identified as the offender who knowingly and willingly took a body worn camera that had been ripped off a Chicago Police Officer during a planned protest event on August 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7e0V2EItbT — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

Elena Chamorro was arrested on August 15, 2020, at approximately 7:03 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Randolph after battering a uniformed Deputy Chief of Police during a planned protest event. Chamorro was taken into custody by Officers on scene and charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/0T2VaDeStH — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

Protesters say police rushed at them with batons, pepper spray and stood in their way.

“We’re not going to let them stand out here and attempt to intimidate us by coming out here,” activist Damayanti Wallace said.

“I just want CPD, Lori Lightfoot and whoever the hell else to know one thing — this doesn’t scare us off, it only makes us stronger. We are going to keep fighting, every day if we have to,” activist India Jackson said.

On national television Sunday morning, Mayor Lightfoot said a peaceful protest was essentially hijacked.

“What we’ve seen in cities all across the country, not just Chicago is a continuing wave of protests. The vast majority of these have been peaceful, but we’ve also seen is people who have embedded themselves in these seemingly peaceful protests and come for a fight,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday.