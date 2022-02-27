23-year-old man killed in single-vehicle car crash on West Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving a grey Dodge Magnum traveling eastbound in the 4600 block of West North Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. when the car he was driving struck a pole after losing control of the vehicle.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there were two male passengers who sustained unknown injuries in the collision. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The crash is under investigation by Area Five detectives.