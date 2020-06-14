23-year-old man charged after allegedly throwing brick through CPD district window

CHICAGO – A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly throwing a brick through a Chicago police district station.

Just after 4:45 p.m. Saturday, officers said they observed Benjamin Lott, 23, of Piedmont, Missouri, throwing a brick through the 19th District’s window pane.

The district is located in the 800 block of West Addison Street.

He was placed into custody at the scene and charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property.

No injuries were reported.

