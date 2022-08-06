CHICAGO — Twenty-four people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:20 a.m. early Saturday morning, two people were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots on the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.

A 29-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old old man was transported to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg arm.

Around 3:15 a.m., a 26-year-old was standing in a parking lot on the 200 block of West 87th Street when shots were fired.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

Just about an hour earlier, a 29-year-old man was on a CTA Red Line train on the 0-100 block of West 79th Street when someone fired shots.

The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one was taken into custody in any of the shootings and the investigation is ongoing.