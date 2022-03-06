22nd Annual Chicago Polar Plunge held at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO — A breezy polar plunge got underway at North Avenue Beach Sunday morning for the event’s 22nd iteration, working to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago.

Over 4,000 people plunged into a frigid Lake Michigan all to get a sense of both the cold and the cause.

“We’re getting back to normal. We want to make up for the past 22 months and what our athletes have missed. And this is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it’s really important that we’re back on the beach and I’m just so excited that we have the crowd that we have,” 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea said.

Just like every year, Chicago celebrities showed up to see the plunge.

“It’s a little cold but we’re in a good time now, the clouds are going to part and world’s going to get better,” Chicago Fire actor David Eigenberg said.

Chicago Party Aunt’s Chris Witaske and TikTok star Dilla took the plunge before taking in the warmth for a good cause.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Also, WGN’s Tom Skilling was on hand for the festivities.