22-year-old woman dead, 23-year-old man injured after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was killed and a 23-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in a Humboldt Park shooting.

Just after 4:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police believe a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were in a vehicle when a black Chevy sedan approached. A suspect fired shots into the vehicle and fled.

The woman was transported to Stroger in critical condition where she later passed away. The man was transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.