22-year-old woman, 32-year-old man injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were in a car in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday when a person in another vehicle opened fire.

The victims self-transported to Loyola Medical Center, where the 32-year-old man is in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest. The 22-year-old woman is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.