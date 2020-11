CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the 22-year-old man was found in a gangway just after 12:50 a.m. on the 2800 block of South Wallace Avenue with two gunshot wounds to the stomach. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no witnesses to the incident, and no one is in custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.