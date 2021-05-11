21-year-old woman critical after Lakeview hit-and-run

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a driver after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Lakeview.

At around 6:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of North Janssen and West Addison on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the woman, 21, was walking northbound on Janssen when she attempted to cross the street and was struck.

A Hyundai Elantra went through the intersection, struck her and fled the scene. Chicago fire transported the woman to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.