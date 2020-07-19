21-year-old man charged after baby, 2 adults shot in Old Town

CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man has been charged after allegedly shooting three people Thursday night in Old Town, including a 5-month-old baby.

Teantun Davis, 21, of Chicago, faces three counts of aggravated assault/discharging a firearm and one count of having an unlicensed firearm after the shooting in the 1400 block of North Hudson at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

A 5-month-old boy suffered a graze wound near his right eye and two other adults, ages 19 and 25, were shot. As of Friday night,The little boy is recovering at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said Davis fled the seen and was positively identified as the shooter through surveillance footage.

He was placed into custody following a short pursuit in the 200 block of West 37th Place.

Davis is due in bond court on Sunday.