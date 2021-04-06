21-month-old wounded in road rage shooting expected to be OK, family says

CHICAGO – Family members of 21-month-old Kayden, who was shot in an apparent road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday, say the boy’s condition is improving.

The update comes after the boy was reportedly in “grave condition” after the shooting.

The grandmother and great grandfather of the 21-month-old stepped out of Lurie Children’s Hospital Tuesday night to give WGN News an update.

“The bullet went in and came out,” said Clifton Marvel, Kayden’s great-grandfather. “He’s been in surgery. “It looks to be like he’s going to be OK.”

Police say Kayden was shot in the right temple while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Lurie Children’s Hospital, told reporters that Kayden was “at a level of critical illness that we’re able to manage.” According to doctors, the next 24-48 hours will be critical.

Chicago Police Department Commander Jake Alderden said the shooting was an apparent road rage incident. Investigators say the road rage incident started near Soldier Field when one car wouldn’t let another car merge. Police said shots were fired over two blocks.

The car Kayden was in rear-ended another vehicle. The driver, who did not wish to be identified spoke with WGN after the frantic scene.

21-month-old Kayden (Photo: Submitted)

“She was saying her baby had been shot,” the driver said.

Police say a Good Samaritan driving a Tesla rushed Kayden and his family to the hospital.

Kayden’s great-grandfather says he wants to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown to address violence in the city.

“A lot of times, people aren’t given the chance to speak or to give their input and I think I have a wealth of information and knowledge that would help this city at this particular time,” he said. “You hear about all the violence but this has hit home.”