CHICAGO — A longtime human services center that provides critical resources for the Chicago area’s Jewish community is expanding.

The Ark held a groundbreaking Friday for a new addition of more than 14,000-square-feet at its facility in West Rogers Park.

This will help the organization reach a thousand more people in the Jewish community every year with wraparound services, financial assistance and a range of critical resources just as the need has grown since the pandemic.

The project will expand The Ark’s Kosher food pantry, provide easier access to its pharmacy, and it will also create a new space for its therapeutic day program for people with mental health needs.

The $20 million expansion should be completed in the fall of 2023.