CHICAGO — The 2022 Chicago Auto Show is officially underway at McCormick Place, complete with dogs and test tracks.

Many of the most popular brands are making an appearance at one of the city’s biggest winter events, with Subaru, Ford and Chevrolet among the brands showcasing new models.

While proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required for entry at this year’s show, masks are required to be worn when not eating or drinking.

Organizers said the auto show will continue until February 21.