2012 civil rights lawsuit filed by CTU against CPS over ‘turnarounds’ going to trial

CHICAGO – Chicago Teachers Union is going to court after its 2012 civil rights lawsuit over “turnarounds” against CPS was granted a trial.

In the case of Chicago Teachers Union versus the Board of Education, the harm, CTU contends, came from the board’s decision to turnaround poor performing schools by firing the entire staff.

They contend the board did not take into account their rating or years of service.

Vivonell Brown Jr., who worked at Woodson South Elementary, had earned two masters degrees and had planned to become a principal.

He said his 2012 dismissal was devastating.

“I felt that CPS has robbed me of my dignity,” he said.

Turnaround or reconstitution is a practice CPS has used in 2005 in schools with low test scores and poor attendance.

According to CTU, the move devastated Black and Brown communities and disproportionately impacted hundreds of Black educators, like Brown and Robert Green, who both chose to retire rather than lose the salary and benefits they earned over the years.

“That racist system that that took away my livelihood and took away my passion for my students,” Robert Green said.

The 2012 class-action lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for more than 300 Black teachers that have been terminated; an admission by CPS that turnaround policies are racially discriminatory and a permanent moratorium on turnarounds.

“We need to address the wrongs that are committed over an entire period of time. There are people who are harmed, deeply by this, financially, and an entire system is harmed because it normalized and made excuses for racist discrimination, and we have to have a clear repudiation of that, since that was wrong. And going forward, it’s not going to happen again,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said.

WGN News reached out to CPS for comment, but have not heard back at this time.

CPS is trying to increase the number of Black teachers it has, which right now is just shy of 20 percent.

The two sides go back before a judge on April 8.